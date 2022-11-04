AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
First winter rain, snowfall expected today

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: The country is expected to see the first rain and snowfall spell of winter from Friday (today) through November 7, 2022, which is likely to turn the weather cold for upper parts, the Met Office said on Thursday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter the country on the evening of November 4 that may persist till November 7 to unleash the winter’s first rain and snowfall spell mainly across the upcountry’s mountainous region, it said.

Daytime temperatures after the downpour are expected to plunge between 5 Celsius and 7 Celsius in upper parts including north Balochistan while between 2 Celsius and 4 Celsius in southern parts of the country.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the mountains and isolated hailstorms is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan from Friday evening till November 7.

Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, D I Khan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad may receive the wet spell from November 5 to November 7.

Heavy rain may pour in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot on November 5 and November 6.

Light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Chaman, Pishin, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Bolan, Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Naseerabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal and Okara from the evening of November 6 till November 7.

Cold wave condition is likely to grip upper parts including north Balochistan after the passage of westerly wave.

The heavy fall may trigger landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The wet spell will be beneficial for the sowing of wheat while may affect rice crop harvesting.

“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period,” the Met said.

