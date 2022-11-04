VLSFO cash premium

AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
SINGAPORE: The spot cash premium for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) came off for a fourth straight day on Thursday as a plentiful supply outlook continues to weigh on the market.

Selling interest persisted for VLSFO with multiple spot offers seen, though these were met with no uptake. Spot 0.5% VLSFO cash differentials fell by $2.31 to premiums of $7.64 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Thursday.

Front-month margins for the low-sulphur grade also remain trapped in a narrow range, hovering between $12-$15 per barrel to Dubai since end-October.

