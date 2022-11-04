KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 119,251 tonnes of cargo comprising 76,171 tonnes of import cargo and 43,080 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 76,171 comprised 63,974 tonnes of containerized cargo, 330 tonnes of Chickpeas, 3,923 tonnes of DAP & 5,980 tonnes of Urea.

The total export of 43,080 comprised, 26,780 tonnes of containerized cargo, 4,300 tonnes of Clinkers & 12,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8415 containers comprising of 5414 containers import and 3001 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 938 of 20’s and 1820 of 40’s loaded while 288 of 20’s and 274 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 634 of 20’s and 442 of 40’s loaded containers while 181 of 20’s and 651 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07 ships namely, Esl Victoria, Tss Shams, KMTC Dalian, Multan, Navig8 Goal, OOCL Australia and Tsingtao Express have berth at Karachi port.

Some 05 ships namely, Safeen Prism, Meghna Harmony, Amity, Bay Spirit and KMTC Dalian have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, EM Astoria and Hafnia Aventurine left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Yihai and At Middle Bridge are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 105,600 tonnes, comprising 79,313 tonnes imports cargo and 26,287 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,861` Containers (481 TEUs Imports and 1,380 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a bulk carrier ‘IVS Naruo’ & 03 more ships, Athenian, Chemroad Orion and Lusail carrying Coal, Containers, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at PIBT, QICT, EVTL and PGPCL on Thursday, 3rd Nov and another containers ship ‘APL Florida’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 4th Nov-2022.

