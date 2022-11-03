AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets drop as central banks toe hawkish Fed line

Reuters Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 07:32pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was not close to a dovish pivot, prompting hawkish messages from several emerging market central banks.

Most Gulf states said on Wednesday they would increase key interest rates after the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the region’s two largest economies, both increased rates by 75 basis points. The Saudi central bank, also known as SAMA, lifted its repo and reverse repo rates to 4.5% and 4%, respectively. The UAE raised its base rate to 3.9%, effective Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8%, hit by a 1.6% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.1% drop in Riyad Bank.

The index fell 2.3% for the week, its third weekly fall in four.

However, Saudi National Bank (SNB) added 0.9%, extending gains from the previous session.

On Wednesday, SNB’s chairman said the bank’s investment in Credit Suisse is tactical rather than strategic, adding that the Saudi lender expects to hold its stake in the Swiss bank for at least two years.

The kingdom’s largest bank said last week that it would invest up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.48 billion) in scandal-ridden Credit Suisse Group for an up to 9.9% stake.

Since Oct. 27, SNB market-cap has shed 25.74 billion riyals ($6.85 billion), according Refinitiv Eikon Data.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.6%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank losing 1.4% and Emirates NBD Bank declining 1.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.5% lower, as traders booked profit following a rally. Slide in oil prices could also pressure the market, said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst, MENA, at CAPEX.com.

Crude Prices, a key factor for the Gulf’s financial markets, slipped as an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and heightened fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand, though losses were capped by concerns over tight supply.

The Qatari index declined 1%, dragged down by banking shares, including Commercial Bank, which fell 1.6%.

HSBC slashed the target price on the lender to 7.1 Qatari riyals from 9 riyals and downgraded its rating to “hold” from “buy”.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.2%, helped by a 1.2% gain in Commercial International Bank Egypt.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    lost 0.8% to 11,439
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.5% to 10,382
 DUBAI           down 0.6% to 3,330
 QATAR           dropped 1% to 12,306
 EGYPT           lost 0.2% to 11,262
 BAHRAIN         was flat at 1,862
 OMAN            added 0.6% to 4,402
 KUWAIT          lost 0.2% to 8,241
======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf shares market

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets drop as central banks toe hawkish Fed line

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $1.47bn, stand at $8.91bn

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

Pakistan keep slim World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win

Fourth successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.35%, settles over 42,000

Oil falls as Fed rate hike raises fuel demand concerns

Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite ‘very challenging’ outlook

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

ECB can’t just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says

Read more stories