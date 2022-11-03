KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Jahangir Siddiqui & 25.11.2022 18.11.2022 to Company Limited 10:30. A.M 25.11.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022