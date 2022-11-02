AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scholz vows not to ignore 'controversies' on China visit

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2022 10:30pm
Follow us

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged on Wednesday not to ignore "controversies" during a high-stakes trip to China this week, which has sparked a storm of criticism.

"We seek cooperation, when it is in the interest of both sides. We will not ignore controversies," he wrote in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, ahead of his visit Friday together with a business delegation.

Scholz listed "difficult topics" that he would raise, including respect for civil liberties, the rights of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, and free and fair world trade.

He will be the first European Union leader to visit China since late 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Beijing continues to pursue its tough zero-Covid policies.

But the leader of Europe's largest economy has faced a backlash for undertaking the trip, and even members of his own coalition have raised concerns about Germany's heavy reliance on increasingly authoritarian Beijing.

Scholz rejects Russia's claim Kyiv is preparing a dirty bomb

Such fears have grown after Germany was left exposed by its dependence on Russian gas imports -- the country has been plunged into an energy crisis after Moscow slashed supplies as tensions soared over the Ukraine war.

Germany would continue to demand "reciprocity" in its relations with China, Scholz said.

He said both sides were "far away" from that goal, listing areas including market access, legal certainty and protection of intellectual property.

Scholz also sought to play down concerns that Germany was going it alone and seeking to look out for its own interests with the visit, despite the concerns of EU partners.

"When I travel to Beijing as German chancellor, then I do so also as a European," he wrote of the visit, during which he will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Scholz stressed he would not speak on behalf of the whole EU, but that German foreign policy could "only be successful" as part of a common European strategy towards China.

He also pointed out the last trip by a German leader was three years earlier.

"Such meetings have not been possible for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Beijing's strict coronavirus policies," Scholz said.

"That makes direct talks all the more important now."

European Union Xi Jinping Olaf Scholz coronavirus pandemic Russian gas imports

Comments

1000 characters

Scholz vows not to ignore 'controversies' on China visit

Long march day 6: Imran says 'no doubt' turnout in Islamabad, Rawalpindi will break all records

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Not government’s stance to initiate talks with PTI, says Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad Police says officers working according to law, vows to protect citizens' lives, properties

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

Third successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.33% after China pledges assistance to Pakistan

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Read more stories