Islamabad Police says officers working according to law, vows to protect citizens' lives, properties

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said Wednesday that "all the officers and jawans" of the force have a clear understanding of their duties and are working according to the law as it vowed to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

"Rumours are being spread by some political leaders against Islamabad Capital Police," the ICT spokesperson said in a statement.

It said that the ICT Police and other civil armed forces are the guarantors of peace in the federal capital.

"Such propaganda campaigns and rumours will strengthen the determination and morale of the officials," the statement said, adding that no official of the police force will be part of any unlawful activity.

The statement didn’t mention which political leader was involved in spreading rumours against the police force.

However, it comes a day after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the capital police would side with him when his party's long march enters Islamabad.

Day 5: Pumped up Imran says capital police to side with him when march reaches Islamabad

Targeting Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday, the PTI chief said the PML-N leader’s “time has come now”.

“There isn’t any more time left now. I know you are sweating now […] Sanaullah, you and Shehbaz Sharif […] These rats are threatening us.

“Listen to me, when we reach Islamabad […] listen to me Sanaullah […] when we reach Islamabad […] the police you are spending millions on will join us because they too are against thieves,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Imran told his supporters to "stand up for their rights" as his party resumed its sixth day of the long march.

Imran's long-march aims to reach Islamabad on November 11 in a bid to pressure the government into calling immediate elections.