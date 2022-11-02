AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Islamabad Police says officers working according to law, vows to protect citizens' lives, properties

  • Rejects rumours being spread by ‘some political leaders,’ says no official of the police force will be part of any unlawful activity
BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 08:14pm
Follow us

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said Wednesday that "all the officers and jawans" of the force have a clear understanding of their duties and are working according to the law as it vowed to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

"Rumours are being spread by some political leaders against Islamabad Capital Police," the ICT spokesperson said in a statement.

It said that the ICT Police and other civil armed forces are the guarantors of peace in the federal capital.

"Such propaganda campaigns and rumours will strengthen the determination and morale of the officials," the statement said, adding that no official of the police force will be part of any unlawful activity.

The statement didn’t mention which political leader was involved in spreading rumours against the police force.

However, it comes a day after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the capital police would side with him when his party's long march enters Islamabad.

Day 5: Pumped up Imran says capital police to side with him when march reaches Islamabad

Targeting Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday, the PTI chief said the PML-N leader’s “time has come now”.

“There isn’t any more time left now. I know you are sweating now […] Sanaullah, you and Shehbaz Sharif […] These rats are threatening us.

“Listen to me, when we reach Islamabad […] listen to me Sanaullah […] when we reach Islamabad […] the police you are spending millions on will join us because they too are against thieves,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Imran told his supporters to "stand up for their rights" as his party resumed its sixth day of the long march.

Imran's long-march aims to reach Islamabad on November 11 in a bid to pressure the government into calling immediate elections.

Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah armed forces ICT police Chairman PTI Capital territory Police Imran Khan long march

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad Police says officers working according to law, vows to protect citizens' lives, properties

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Not government’s stance to initiate talks with PTI, says Rana Sanaullah

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

Third successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.33% after China pledges assistance to Pakistan

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Kohli stars as India beat Bangladesh to stand on brink of T20 semi-finals

Read more stories