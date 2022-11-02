AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges lower as manufacturing slump points to weak demand

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 06:14pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices edged lower on Wednesday as rising expectations that China will ease COVID-19 controls next year were offset by a bleak short-term outlook for manufacturing and metals demand.

The market also braced for a big US interest rate rise later in the day that will stifle economic activity, though many investors hope the Federal Reserve will signal a slower pace for future hikes.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1% at $7,645 a tonne, as of 1116 GMT, after rising 2.7% on Tuesday.

Triggering Tuesday’s gains was an unverified note circulating on social media that said a “Reopening Committee” had been formed by Chinese Politburo Standing Member Wang Huning which aimed to relax COVID rules in March 2023.

Hopes for such a reopening pushed Chinese stock markets up for a second day, while the yuan held its gains against the dollar, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for local buyers.

However, COVID restrictions currently in force are disrupting Chinese industry and data this week showed a slump in factory activity around the world.

Copper rises on weaker dollar as markets await Fed decision

Copper prices have fallen 30% from a peak in March.

“We are increasingly bearish on the broader base metals complex and recommend selling rallies,” said analysts at Citi.

US and European economic data is likely to worsen and Chinese growth may well disappoint, they said. “We see metals offtake collapsing in the next 6 months, weighing on prices.”

That said, metals should be supported by low levels of inventories and tight supply, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

China will at some point loosen its COVID rules and require large amounts of copper wiring and other metals for infrastructure and decarbonisation, he said.

LME aluminium was up 0.3% at $2,250 a tonne, zinc was down 0.2% at $2,738.50, nickel rose 1.3% to $23,910, lead fell 0.4% to $1,973 and tin was up 1.3% at $18,205.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges lower as manufacturing slump points to weak demand

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Stand up for your rights, says Imran as PTI continues long march

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

Third successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.33% after China pledges assistance to Pakistan

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Oil sales up 9% in October amid improved mobility post-floods

Kohli stars as India beat Bangladesh to stand on brink of T20 semi-finals

Fed poised for further US rate hike as political pressure mounts

Read more stories