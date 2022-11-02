COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Wednesday the headquarters of the Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC), according to the military’s media wing.

During the visit, the COAS interacted with officers and troops and also appreciated their professionalism and high state of morale, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Earlier on his arrival, the army chief was received by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, the press release said.

Army Chief emphasises need for up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems

On Tuesday, COAS visited Army Air Defence Command Headquarters in Rawalpindi and paid tribute to the sacrifices of officers of Pakistan Army Air Defence.

The Army Chief appreciated the training standards achieved, and also emphasised the importance of Air Defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.