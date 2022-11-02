AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
Nov 02, 2022
Blast in Kabul hits bus carrying Taliban employees, injures seven

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2022 12:50pm
KABUL: A blast hit a bus carrying Taliban administration employees in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, police said, injuring seven people.

“Due to a blast on a mini bus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured,” said Khalid Zadran, Kabul’s police spokesperson, adding the explosion was caused by a roadside mine. It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Several attacks have taken place in urban areas in recent months.

Attack on Taliban vehicle carrying military employees kills five

Last month an attack by gunmen on a vehicle in western Afghanistan, which was claimed by the Islamic State, killed five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces.

The Taliban say they are focused on securing the war-torn nation since they took over the country in 2021.

Though large-scale fighting has ended since foreign forces withdrew over a year ago, the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

