Sep 23, 2022
Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers kills at least four people

Reuters Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 05:41pm
KABUL: At least four people were killed and 10 injured by a blast near a mosque in the Afghan capital which struck as worshippers were streaming out of afternoon prayers on Friday, a nearby hospital said.

The explosion was the latest of a deadly series targeting Friday prayers at mosques in recent months, some of them claimed by the militant group Islamic State.

“After prayers, when people wanted to come out from the mosque, a blast happened,” said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran. “All casualties are civilians, the exact number is not clear yet.”

Pro-Taliban cleric among 18 dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

Italian-NGO run Emergency Hospital said it had received 14 people from the blast, of whom four were dead on arrival.

The explosion took place in Wazir Akbar Khan, an area formerly home to the city’s ‘green zone’, the location of many foreign embassies and NATO, but now controlled by the ruling Taliban.

The mosque has been the target of attacks in the past, including a blast in June 2020 before the Taliban returned to power. That attack killed the mosque’s imam and wounded several people.

Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Islamic State Kabul blast Kabul mosque

