TIP receives complaint against irregularities in appointments at NICVD

KARACHI: Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) said it has received a complaint against the irregularities in the appointments/ promotions of officers in National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Hospital Karachi identified by Director General Audit Sindh, causing a loss of approx Rs. 69 million for the year 2020-21 (Rs 345 million in 5 years) to the national exchequer and allegation of misappropriation of Rs, 927.049 million of doubtful transfer of funds from bank account.

Advocate Daniyal Muzaffar Trustee/ Legal Advisor TIP has informed Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho that the complainant has made a set of allegations of irregularities in appointments, misappropriation of funds in NICVD.

He said the DG Audit Sindh in the Annual Audit & Inspection Report on the accounts record of Executive Director, NICVD Karachi for the financial year(s) 2020-21 has identified that the recruitment of 10 officers in BS-17 and above was not carried out as per requirements mentioned in the advertisement.

The NICVD endorsed the recruitment on the basis of Board of Governors (BOG) minutes of meeting which were not even signed by all members. However, it was observed during the audit that qualifications/ experiences of these officers were not as per the requirements, and their degrees/ certificates were not even verified, consequently the payments/ salaries made to them were found to be irregular and unauthorized, and need to be recovered since the time of their appointment/ joining. The audit report recommends the termination of their services.

The record of appointment of Haydeer Awan (BS-20) as Management Consultant was not provided to the DG Audit, who is appointed at annual cost of Rs 20 million.

According to the audit report, certain record was not produced which creates an impression that there is something wrong that management wants to conceal from the audit’s eye. The matter was pointed out to the management, but no reply was received.

The para 33 of the audit report (2020-21) mentions that an amount of Rs5.08 billion was paid to employees on account of pay & allowances without maintaining sanctioned/ working strength of the department. The department is regularly appointing employees in various grades. In the absence of approved/ sanctioned strength duly approved by the Government of Sindh/ Governing body there is a chance of excess employment over & above sanctioned posts. The matter was pointed out to the management, but no reply was received.

The para 35 of the audit report (2020-21) mentions that management of entity did not prepare its annual procurement plan for the recurring expenditures amounting to Rs. 4.65 billion and the procurements were made on need basis, which is the violation of Rule 11 of Sindh Public Procurement Rules, 2010. Due to non-preparation of annual procurement planning the management neglected the aspect of forecasting the necessary and recurring expenditure which depicts the lack of control over its most component/ function, i.e., procurement. The matter was pointed out to the management but no reply was received.

The para 38 of the audit report (2020-21) mentions that an amount of Rs10.43 billion was incurred on account of grant-in-aid without any criteria/ TOR. Audit is of the view that the lapse on part of management indicates prevalence of weak internal controls in the department.

The para 54 of the audit report (2020-21) reports that the management transferred/ credited the funds to the tune of Rs 927.049 million which is operated by NICVD, Karachi which stands doubtful. Audit is of the view that transfer of heavy funds without any approvals & supporting details to whom these funds were transferred, and chances of misappropriation cannot be ruled out.

Based on the authenticity of the submitted documents of DG Audit Sindh in the Annual Audit & Inspection Report for the financial year(s) 2020-21 prima facie it appears that the allegations/ objections mentioned in the complaint are correct.

There is a gross irregularity in the appointments and promotions of officers in BS-17 and above. In addition, the audit that transfer of heavy funds without any approvals & supporting details to whom these funds were transferred, and chances of misappropriation cannot be ruled out.

TIP requests the Minister to look into the allegations of gross violations of services rules, and If the allegations are found correct then as stated in the audit report 2020-21, recover all the amount caused by irregularities and misappropriations in the accounts of NIVCD as reported in the DG Audit Sindh in the Annual Audit & Inspection Report for the financial year(s) 2020-21 which may cause Rs 1.27 billion, to the national exchequer and take appropriate measure to ensure the recommendations of audit report should be implemented.

