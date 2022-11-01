AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2022 08:45pm
Follow us

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Tuesday that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency.

Following a meeting on October 20 about the virus that suddenly started spreading across the world in May, the experts “held the consensus view that the event continues to meet the … criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern,” WHO said in a statement.

The UN health agency first declared the so-called PHEIC – its highest level of alarm – on July 23, and the experts said that while some progress had been made in reining in the disease, it was too soon to declare the emergency over.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had accepted and agreed with the experts’ advice, the statement said.

Since monkeypox suddenly began spreading beyond the West African countries where it has long been endemic six months ago, it has killed 36 people out of more than 77,000 cases across 109 countries, according to a WHO count.

The outbreak outside of West Africa has primarily affected young men who have sex with men.

WHO says ‘not a time to relax’ on Covid, flu

But since peaking in July, the number of people infected with the disease that causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, has consistently fallen, particularly in Europe and North America, the hardest hit areas in the early stages of the global outbreak.

The number of new global cases fell by 41 percent in the seven days up to Monday compared to the previous week, the WHO said.

But WHO’s emergency committee stressed that there were a number of lingering causes for concern.

They listed ongoing transmission in some regions, continuing preparedness and response inequity within and between countries, and the potential for greater health impacts if the virus begins spreading more among more vulnerable populations.

They also pointed to the continuing risk of stigma and discrimination, weak health systems in some developing countries leading to under-reporting and the lack of equitable access to diagnostics, antivirals and vaccines.

WHO World Health Organization monkeypox

Comments

1000 characters

Monkeypox still global health emergency: WHO

CPI-based inflation jumps in October, clocks in at 26.6%

Rupee records marginal gain, settles at 220.65 against US dollar

KSE-100 surges 1.32% as market expects positive outcome from govt’s visit to China

Maryam claims Imran's long-march aimed at preventing govt from appointing army chief

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he arrives in China

Rana urges PTI to shun riotous agenda, find political solutions

Army Chief emphasises need for up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems

Oil up more than 2% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

After Atlas Honda, Pak Suzuki also jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

UAE and US to spur $100bn in clean energy projects

Read more stories