AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
World

Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelensky over grain deal: FM

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:23pm
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days with the aim of restoring the grain export deal, the Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday.

“Our president will speak with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky in the coming days,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.

“We believe we will overcome this… (The grain deal) benefits everyone.”

Continuing grain deal without Russia would be ‘dangerous’: Kremlin

Turkey, one of the brokers of the July agreement alongside the United Nations, has stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has said it has suspended its participation for an indefinite time after accusing Kyiv of a “massive” attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday.

The agreement set to be renewed on November 19 aimed at reducing the global food crisis stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February and had already allowed more than 9.7 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported.

Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would pursue efforts to keep the agreement in force despite Russia’s hesitation.

