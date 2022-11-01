AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,833 Increased By 568.8 (1.38%)
KSE30 15,293 Increased By 231.6 (1.54%)
Saudi leads major Gulf bourses lower on weak earnings

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 02:42pm
Major stock markets in the Gulf retreated on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia leading the declines following a string of disappointing corporate earnings.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index declined 1.1%, with Saudi Arabian Mining Co plunging 9.6% after the company posted a sharp fall in quarterly profit sequentially.

The miner reported a third-quarter net profit of 2.10 billion riyals ($558.96 million), marking a drop of about 48% from the previous quarter.

However, profit was up 65.3% year-on-year. Among other losers, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical tumbled 9.8%, as it swung to a quarterly loss.

Shares of Saudi Aramco were down 0.6%, even as the oil behemoth posted a 39% jump in its third-quarter net income that beat analysts’ forecasts, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold.

The profit was slightly lower in comparison to its record second quarter.

Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said it was studying the damage to interconnecting pipes caused by a fire last week at its refinery and petrochemical joint venture with Aramco.

In March 2020, five people were killed in a fire at the 300,000 barrel-per-day complex, forcing it to close for more than two years.

It restarted in May, Reuters reported.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.7%, hit by a 2.6% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, while Union Properties retreated 5.8% on posting losses for the first nine-month period.

Saudi shares rise on upbeat economic data, Dubai stocks fall

In a separate bourse filing, the firm reported accumulated losses of 2.94 billion dirhams ($800.46 million), 68.52% of the company’s capital as at end-September. In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.4% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s biggest lender.

The Qatari index dropped 0.9%, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest lender, down 1.8%.

MENA Gulf shares market

