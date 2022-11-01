AGL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.4%)
AVN 75.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.31%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.48%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
FFL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
GGGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
GGL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.06%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.83%)
OGDC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.33%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TPLP 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.57%)
TREET 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
TRG 111.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.37%)
UNITY 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.05%)
WAVES 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.51%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 36.2 (0.88%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 145.5 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,511 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,172 Increased By 111 (0.74%)
Nov 01, 2022
European shares open higher as oil stocks rise, Fed pivot hopes remain

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 01:40pm
European shares opened higher on Tuesday, as blowout earnings from BP boosted oil stocks, while hopes that the US Federal Reserve would slow down the pace of its rate hikes next month also lifted the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped 1.1% by 0808 GMT, after ending October at its highest in more than six weeks.

Oil & gas stocks rose 1.5%, with BP up 0.1% as it reported a third-quarter profit of $8.15 billion, blowing past expectations, and announced another $2.5 billion in share repurchases.

Shares of TotalEnergies jumped 2.4% as higher oil prices also supported the wider sector. BP and TotalEnergies were among the top gainers on the European benchmark index.

European shares notch monthly gain on Fed pivot hopes, robust earnings

Global equity markets braced for the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, with investors pricing in a 75-basis-point increase to its lending rate on Wednesday, but hopes remain the central bank will deliver a smaller 50-bp increase in December.

European shares

