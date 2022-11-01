AGL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.93%)
ANL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.95%)
AVN 75.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
EFERT 81.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 52.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.47%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
GGGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.05%)
MLCF 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.4%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TPLP 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
TRG 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
UNITY 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.71%)
WAVES 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 4,138 Increased By 46.6 (1.14%)
BR30 15,150 Increased By 223.3 (1.5%)
KSE100 41,626 Increased By 361.1 (0.88%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 153.2 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields track US Treasury peers higher

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 12:00pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking US Treasury peers, as an auction for the bonds with the same maturity drew moderately firm demand.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.245%, just below the Bank of Japan’s upper limit of its policy band.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 1.080% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.420%.

Treasury yields edged higher overnight, as a relatively strong US economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation.

Yields on Japan’s super-long notes fall after BOJ ramps up bond buying

Japan’s auction for 10-year bonds received bids worth 5.24 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 5.55 at the previous auction.

“The outcome was relatively firm but it could have been a little weak,” said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

“The futures rose but that was not driven by the outcome of the auction.” Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 148.82, with a trading volume of 10,162 lots. The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.045%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield remained at 1.620%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields track US Treasury peers higher

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

Big farmer relief package announced

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' during maiden visit to China

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Oil prices rise as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Read more stories