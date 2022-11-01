AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Police declares Chinese residences in Karachi ‘vulnerable establishments’

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: The District City Police, South Zone Karachi on Monday decided to declare Chinese residences in the city ‘vulnerable establishments’ under the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Establishments Act, 2015.

A district city police spokesman said SSP City Shabbir Ahmad Sethar while chairing a meeting on law and order situation held at SSP City Office in Baghdadi Complex, instructed SHOs to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras at Chinese residences as well as their offices to protect them from any possible untoward incident, in future.

SDPOs, SHOs, other participated in the meeting. SSP City directed that the Chinese residences in the city should be declared ‘vulnerable establishments’ by the committee formed under the Sindh Security of Vulnerable Establishments Act.

He has sought a report from SDPOs and SHOs on the progress made in serious cases during the last one month. He directed his subordinates to ensure more patrolling outside banks and enhance police security.

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

Instructions were also issued to enhance combing operations, targeted operations patrolling, and snap checking to nab criminals involved in street crimes and drugs.

The number of Shaheen Force should be increased, walkie-talkies should be provided to them, use of bullet-proof jackets should be ensured. Fugitives, accused involved in recent incidents should be arrested as soon as possible, actions against active criminals, dacoits, narcotics peddlers should be intensified. SSP City strictly instructed to carry out a targeted operation against the accused that hurt the citizens during the robbery and bring them to the justice.

