PTI’s ‘march’ has failed: PPP

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 07:17am
LAHORE: Acting President Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed said on Monday that the march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already been failed.

During a press conference at the provincial secretariat of the party, he condemned media reports suggesting that the husband of Sadaf Naeem was forced to sign a plain paper at the police station.

He also urged the Punjab government to introduce legislation for protection of journalists. He demanded independent investigations by the federal government and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said the PPP would prove that Punjab belongs to it like the past. He said the one propagating the mantra of thieves against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership has himself been proved thief in Tosha Khana case.

According to him, the PTI government had brought unprecedented inflation in the country during its four years in power. He said peaceful protest is constitutional right but the PTI leadership should avoid blaming the institutions. He said the PDM had removed the PTI government constitutionally, not through onslaught against the capital.

He said the investigators of Arshad Sharif should also inquire the heads of institutions to reach the truth.

He also dispelled the impression of his differences with party’s secretary general in Punjab, saying he could not attend the meeting because of his pre-occupation at a funeral.

