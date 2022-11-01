Cotton spot rate decreased by Rs500 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

800 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 600 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 14,450 per maund and 1800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 5 per kg and was available at Rs 290 per kg.

