AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PV applications can address problems of faulty power system: study

Press Release Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: Strategically sited grid-support solar photovoltaic (PV) applications are one of the most effective tools to address the challenges of a leaky transmission and distribution system and regional disparities in power access—advocates a new study by Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development.

According to the study launched on Monday, solar photovoltaic (PV) applications can provide many values to a transmission and distribution system. In addition to resource indigenization, energy generation close to the end users is now seen as a novel solution for reducing losses.

These applications could play an instrumental role in loss reduction experienced by electric utilities—including both technical and non-technical losses by potentially deferring transformer and transmission line upgrades, equipment maintenance interval extension and distribution system reliability improvement. This, however, needs a facilitative business model solution.

Pakistan is not only characterized by the absence of such emerging models but also the current debate reflects very poorly on this ‘absence’ as the major preventing factor. Third-party solar, and public-private partnerships between a utility and third-party investor could emerge as a potential commercial solution for solarizing high-loss feeders.

Naila Saleh, project manager at Agora EW and technical advisor at PRIED, said optimal placement of solar PV is not only imperative for improving economics by reducing losses in the distribution sector and ending discriminatory load-shedding in high-loss zones—but also for the net-zero de-carbonization drive.

“Pakistan has a positive advantage from starting a planning process which is more oriented toward sustainable and clean energy supply, rather than trying to use an old planning system that was made for different goals and for old technologies.”

“More thinking also needs to go into well-planned integration of this added capacity, and flexibility of customer-sited solar. Right economic signals need to be set for coupling solar with distributed energy storage—which will provide much-needed flexibility on the distribution network. It will allow customers to consume more solar generation on-site, rather than exporting to the grid and could unlock a much higher penetration of solar at the decentralized level,” Saleh added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

load shedding energy generation solar photovoltaic Naila Saleh

Comments

1000 characters

PV applications can address problems of faulty power system: study

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Big farmer relief package announced

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

PM leaves for China today

Police declares Chinese residences in Karachi ‘vulnerable establishments’

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Read more stories