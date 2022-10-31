CUI awards degrees to 1,239 graduates

AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ISLAMABAD: The COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) awarded degrees to 1,239 graduating students of its Wah Cantt and Attock Campus at its annual Convocation 2022.

According to a press statement issued by the university, CUI conferred degrees to 808 graduating students of the Wah Campus and 431 graduating students of Attock Campus. The degrees were provided at undergraduate and graduate levels in the disciplines of Management Sciences, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, 33 graduates of Wah Campus and 28 graduates of Attock Campus were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals on account of their excellent academic performance. Fourteen (14) graduates of Wah Campus were awarded with PhD degrees in the field of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Management Science.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI presided over the convocation ceremony while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, T.I., Director CUI Wah Campus and Prof. Dr. Junaid Mughal, Director CUI Attock Campus presented a Campus report in which they highlighted the achievements of their campuses and future plans.

Speaking on the occasion, the Rector CUI congratulated all graduating students and their parents on attaining degrees and advised them to work hard, and contribute to the development of the country and nation. He also congratulated the teaching faculty of the University who stand behind the success of these graduates as equally as their parents.

