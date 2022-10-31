Seminar held to raise awareness about thalassaemia, hepatitis

AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2022 06:56am
KARACHI: Ali Habib Medical Centre Naya Nazimabad in collaboration with Hussaini Blood Bank organized a seminar to raise awareness about thalassaemia and Hepatitis B and C.

Muhammad Talha, President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana & Special Projects, welcomed the event participants and highlighted the significant contribution of Hussaini Blood Bank in improving the services provided to Thalassemia patients and their families in Karachi.

Dr Agha Umer Daraz, Chief Pathologist Hussaini Blood Bank said that Thalassemia is the commonest inherited disorder in Pakistan. He said over 5000 affected children are born annually with Thalassemia Major, meaning 7 affected children are born each day in Pakistan. He further added that the screening of Thalassemia and Hepatitis need to be mandatory before marriage to prevent this disease.

Asad Ali, CEO of Hussaini Blood Bank said that Thalassemia is a preventable disease, and our hope lies in adopting a preventive program as prevention is better than cure. He further added that Hussaini Blood is providing free of cost services to all its patients including testing. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Talha shared a vision of the Chairman Arif Habib to make Naya Nazimabad free of Thalassemia and Hepatitis and for this purpose Hussaini Blood Bank will provide periodic free of cost screening at different Blocks of Naya Nazimabad. Further, special discount shall also be given to the residents of Naya Nazimabad on all tests including sample collection from home.

seminar hepatitis thalassaemia Hussaini Blood Bank

