Steep hike in prices of food items witnessed

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, flour, vegetables, pulses, fruits and others have sharply risen in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

No respite at site as prices of daily use items have become dearer with each passing day, the survey noted.

Awal Khan, a vendor told this scribe in the local vegetable market anticipated that prices would be further escalated in the coming days owing to low supply and depending on import.

The survey revealed that prices of tomatoes and onion, which are commonly used in daily kitchen, have touched a new peak as one-kilogramme available at Rs 220-240 per kg and Rs150-160 per kg respectively.

Similarly, it added, prices of ginger have also become costlier, which are being sold at Rs 400 per kg and Rs 250-380 respectively.

Likewise, as per the survey, prices of other veggies also remained high-side.

According to the survey, Peas are available at Rs 400 per kg, capsicum at Rs300 per kg, tori at Rs200 per kg, arvi at Rs150 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs150 per kg, cabbage at Rs120 per kg, cauliflower at Rs100 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs150 per kg, long gourd at Rs100 per kg, tinda at Rs100 per kg, bringle at Rs80 per kg, turnip at Rs120 per kg, old-seasoned potatoes are available at Rs90 per kilogramme, while fresh red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs60 per kg, the survey observed.

The survey further added green chili priced at Rs200 per kg, lemon at Rs150 per kg, cucumber at Rs70-80 per kg, carrots at Rs70 per kg and radish at Rs30-40 per bundle, it added.

A one-kilogramme live chicken/meat is being sold at Rs280 per kilogramme, while price of farm eggs are increasing with rising chill weather, as available at Rs275 per dozen against the price of Rs220 per dozen in the previous week, while Chinese red coloured eggs are available at Rs 300-350 per dozen, the survey noted.

Similarly, it was observed that price of cow meat also remained high-side as available at Rs700 per kilogramme while mutton beef was available at Rs 1600-1700 per kilogramme in the local market.

According to the survey, flour prices remained unchanged as a 20-KG fine flour bag was available at Rs2250 and Danedar flour Rs2100 while other quality flour hwas sold at Rs1500-1700 and Rs2000.

Similarly, it was further revealed that the price of a 80-KG flour sac has increased at Rs9080

On the other hand, the bread makers [Naanbais) had been divided over the Roti price as the different rate/price of Roti imposed in the provincial capital Peshawar from Rs15 to Rs20 and Rs25 per Roti with weight of 135-150 gram.

While talking to this scribe, the ‘Naanbais’ [bread makers] have said the prices have continued to surge up so they have other options but the price of Roti would further be increased in the coming day.

Sugar is being sold at Rs96-100 per kg locally, the survey noted. It added, prices of cooking oil/ghee of all quality and brands remained high in the retail market.

Fresh fruit prices have become dearer in the local market as the sky-rocketed rates have made it difficult for salaried class to buy fresh fruit, the vendor and buyers said.

Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300 per kg, golden-coloured apple was available at Rs200 per kg, grapes at Rs 200-250 per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250 per kg, persimmon Rs150 per kg, guava at Rs150 per kg, muskmelon at Rs300-400 per piece or Rs100 per kg, Metay at Rs200 per kg, stored mangoes at Rs250/300 per kg, peach and Banana at Rs 90-100 per dozen.

