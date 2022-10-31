AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Torture of Swati: SC summons Dr Shahzad Waseem

Published 31 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem has been summoned today (Monday) by the Supreme Court over his letter regarding alleged torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Waseem has been summoned on Monday at 10:00 am by the director general of the SC Human Rights Cell.

On October 17, PTI senators wrote to the apex court against the arrest, “torture and ill-treatment” of PTI leader and fellow Senator Azam Swati during custody.

Addressing a hard-hitting presser on Friday, Swati accused two senior officials of a premier intelligence agency of ordering torture on him, strongly demanding of the apex court to take notice of the matter.

