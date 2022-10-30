AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM forms body to ensure law, order

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2022 Updated October 30, 2022 01:11pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a 13-member committee to maintain law and order during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

According to some media reports, the committee would also hold talks with the PTI; however, an official who confirmed the formation of the committee stated that any kind of talks is not the mandate of the committee.

He added that the first meeting of the committee would be held on Monday under the convener-ship of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah. Initially, the committee comprised of nine members but later on four more members would be added to it.

PTI’s ‘long march’: CM reviews security steps

The committee includes Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, and others.

The media reported the premier as stating that all talks regarding the long march will be held through the committee, adding that we are political people and ready for talks; our doors are always open for negotiations but no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Rana Sanaullah PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb PTI long march law and order Khawaja Saad Rafiq

Comments

1000 characters

PM forms body to ensure law, order

Day 3: PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march to resume from Muridke today

Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

‘Lot of progress’ in India trade talks: UK foreign minister

Polling underway for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

China grants another 5bn Yuan on emergency grounds

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Read more stories