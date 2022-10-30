Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday resumed the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ March to Islamabad with a plea to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.

“It is your (CJ) job to protect the fundamental rights and the people are expecting this from you. Custodial torture is banned in other countries. Had the Chief Justice taken action on my previous plea to take notice of the custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill (a senior PTI leader), Azam Swati would not have gone through the ordeal of humiliation and torture. Human dignity is protected in the Constitution,” the former Prime Minister said while addressing a huge rally from his container at Shahdara.

On the second day of the long march, Khan led the protest rally towards Kamoke through Grand Trunk Road. On this occasion, senior party leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed and Mussarat Cheema, were seen on the container.

The rally commenced from Liberty Chowk and sojourned at Data Darbar on Friday night. Hundreds of PTI supporters piled into trucks and vehicles to join the rally and many stayed in their vehicles overnight to resume their journey to Islamabad the next day. Later more people joined in as it progressed towards Kamoke. The charged-up crowd chanted slogans in favour of their leader and scolded the federal government by chanting ‘imported government not acceptable’.

The PTI Chairman further asked the Chief Justice, “If you will not protect the fundamental rights of people then who will?” He pointed out that when he raised the issue of custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill, ironically a contempt of court case was registered against him. “Had the superior courts taken notice of my plea, Swati would have been spared from the ordeal,” he added.

While terming the detention of Swati illegal, he reiterated that an elderly senior politician was tortured in front of his grandchildren for “a crime of criticising the institution”. “The whole episode of Swati earned Pakistan a bad name in the international community and our democracy was ridiculed,” he added.

“Initially, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Swati into custody and later he was handed over to the ‘unknown’ people. Ever since Major General Faisal Naseer and Brigadier Faheem Raza were deputed at Islamabad, journalists and political opponents were being tortured,” he claimed, adding that “I want to convey a message that we are humans and not sheep, hence do not treat us like animals.”

PTI’s long ‘march’ to Islamabad: Police top officials asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements

“Do not expect us to follow your orders; in the past, Nawaz Sharif and company were declared thieves and now it is expected from the people to accept them as honest people. This will not happen,” he added

The PTI Chairman turned his guns on the DG ISI by saying that he (DG ISI) claimed that his press conference was non-political then why he kept targeting just Imran Khan in the entire press conference? “Can he not see the thieves getting the NROs and legalising their plundered wealth that runs into billions of rupees? Can he not see the government violating fundamental rights,” he questioned.

Addressing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan reiterated that when Bilawal Bhutto gave a statement against the ISI sector commander in Karachi, you removed the official. “Now, remove Faisal and Faheem too. These people are bringing a bad name to the army and Pakistan,” he added.

“He (General Bajwa) should investigate the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif who was facing death threats in Pakistan and his mother knows who the people behind it were. In the press conference, the DG ISI says that they do not know who was behind this incident. For the fear of God, learn to speak the truth; everyone knows who was behind the threats,” he added.

Earlier, in an address to the rally, PTI senior leader Azam Swati accused Maj-Gen Faisal Naseer and Brig Faheem Raza of torturing him. He asked the Chief Justice to hold a judicial inquiry into the incident so that no other citizen would face such torture. “Mr Chief Justice, I want to see the doors of your court open against this injustice and demand judicial inquiry of this custodial torture on me,” he added.

“Unidentified armed officials entered my house and humiliated me in front of my family. I am ready to provide evidence; a very high-tech security system is installed at my house and I am ready to provide the CCTV footage of the incident. I seek justice from the court,” he added.

“The spy chief and ISPR Director General claimed that the establishment has decided to remain apolitical. As per the 1973 Constitution, the army’s role was apolitical. I ask them, did they decide to become apolitical six months ago,” he said.

Meanwhile, till the filing of this report, Khan’s Azadi convoy was on its way to Muridke. Khan plans to lead the motorised caravan slowly northwards up the Grand Trunk Road to Islamabad, drawing more support along the way before entering the capital next week. On the way to Kamoke, Khan will address his supporters.

On Sunday (today), the long march will proceed towards Sialkot via Gujranwala, Daska, and Sambrial. After an expected overnight stay, the Azadi march will head towards Gujrat via Wazirabad where Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi will welcome the rally. Khan was expected to address a public gathering there.

Later, the convoy will head towards Lalamusa, Khariyan and Jhelum and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was expected to greet the convoy; and then the PTI Chairman with his convoy will march to Rawalpindi via Gujar Khan. It was expected that he will enter the Capital on November 4.