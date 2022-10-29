PTI long march: Rana accuses Imran of planning to spread chaos, anarchy in capital

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah Saturday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos and anarchy in the capital in the name of the long march, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister played a purported audio of PTI leader Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in which he can be heard talking to an unknown person about the "availability of weapons and men".

PTI's long march set to resume from Lahore’s Shahdara

The interior minister claimed that as per initial investigations details of this conversation have been secured by his ministry.

Citing the audio as evidence, the minister said that Gandapur and other PTI leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are making plans to create violence.

"These people are not present in the jurisdiction of Islamabad and I request the KP government to arrest them. If they do not do it and something happens, then they will be held responsible."

Sanaullah said that Imran wants the "dead bodies of his own workers," adding that the PTI leader was intent on dividing the country further with the long march.

Recalling Faisal Vawda’s recent presser, in which he claimed that the march could turn violent, the interior minister said that a close aide of Imran admitted that PTI's long march will turn out to be a “bloody march".

“Vawda was an insider and the PTI immediately distanced itself from the former minister's statement,” he said, adding that his claims should be taken seriously.

The interior minister warned the PTI leadership of repercussions if the long-march protesters resorted to violence in the capital.

Not for politics or personal gain, says Imran as he presses on with 'long march'

During the presser, the minister said that the federal government's preparations are complete to stop long-march protesters from resorting to violence, stressing that all necessary actions will be taken to maintain the law and order situation.

The revelation comes as PTI's long march entered the second day on Saturday with party chairman Imran Khan telling his supporters to wait for his next decision, as he reiterated his demand for elections.

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran’s remarks against DG ISI were being celebrated by India.

Imran's remarks against DG ISI being celebrated in India: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Showing video clips where Indian news channels highlighted Imran’s threats to DG ISI, she termed Imran “Modi’s campaigner in Pakistan.”

Similarly, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that elections will be held at the constitutional time and there is “no possibility of the negotiations that PTI is making noise about”.

“Let Imran Khan play at this. At present Indian media is giving him full attention and air time, enjoy it.”