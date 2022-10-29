AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 09:43am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are said to have agreed to activate the agreement on financing and providing crude oil and petroleum products and exploring possibilities of supply of LNG to Pakistan, well informed sources in Board of Investment (BoI) told Business Recorder.

This was agreed during a first virtual meeting of the Joint Economic Sub-committee of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council.

Pakistani team was headed by Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar whereas Saudi side was led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister for Energy.

Sharing details, sources said while discussing cooperation in energy sector the two sides agreed to follow up and achieve the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Energy Saudi Arabia and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division). Pakistan would study investment opportunities in the refining and petrochemical sectors and discuss Saudi Aramco’s proposal and emphasise their role in improving the economics of the refinery project and the petrochemical complex.

The two sides agreed to follow up and activate the MoU already signed in the field of developing renewable energy projects in Pakistan. Both sides also agreed to explore the possibility of participation of Saudi developers in the renewable energy projects through competitive bidding.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

The two sides agreed to follow up and activate the agreement on financing and providing supplies of crude oil and petroleum products to Pakistan, signed between Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistani government and to discuss the following: (i) extension of the financing agreement signed between SFD and GoP and the provision of supplies of petroleum products to Pakistan; and (ii) supply of LNG to Pakistan subsequent to the completion of the Saudi side evaluation of its LNG export potential and infrastructure requirements for LNG liquefaction and export.

The two sides agreed to continue working on achieving the MoU in the field of mineral resources between Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) Pakistan. The Saudi side indicated their desire to view the mining sector in Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan will facilitate participation of potential Saudi companies intending to invest in the mining sector of Pakistan, including the Saudi Arabia Mining Company “Ma’aden”.

The two sides agreed to cooperate to promote and develop trade exchange and to remove obstacles that may face exports between the two countries, in addition to holding a Saudi-Pakistani economic forum in Riyadh to promote trade exchange and diversify exported and imported commercial products between the two countries and explore the available investment opportunities. Both sides agreed to support Business Council in their efforts to increase trade between the two countries; and to organize the “Pakistan’s Single Country” exhibition in Saudi Arabia during 2023-24.

The two sides agreed to start the process of negotiating on a MOU in the field of trade finance between the Export-Import Bank of Pakistan and the Saudi Export-Import Bank.

Cooperation in financing sector: Saudi side, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development expressed their desire to view Pakistan’s national development plan, in addition to the Pakistani government’s priorities for development projects for the next two years, in order to study the possibility of financing important development projects.

The Saudi Fund for Development has completed preparation of four loan agreements as per confirmation by Pakistani side for funding four projects in energy and water sector. The two sides agreed to initiate negotiation process for entering into a MoU in the area of banking supervision between SBP and SAMA. The Saudi side agreed to provide assistance to Pakistan to meet the rehabilitation and reconstruction needs arising out of the recent floods.

Cooperation in investment sector: The Saudi side has sent the new ‘Saudi Model’ regarding the agreement for the promotion and protection of investment to Pakistani side to be studied, reviewed and to complete the legal procedures required by the Pakistani side to initiate the negotiation to reach mutual ground concerning the draft Bilateral Investment Treaty text.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan KSA Ishaq Dar PETROLEUM DIVISION finance minister BOI petroleum products Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Renewable energy projects supply of LNG Saudi Arabian minister of energy

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories