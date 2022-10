KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted its approval to Ahmed Goolam Mohamed Randeree and Shabir Ahmed Randeree, sponsor shareholders of the BankIslami Pakistan Limited to purchase 28,941,595 each Banklslami Pakistan Limited shares from Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, UAE.

BankIslami Pakistan Limited said this in its material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

