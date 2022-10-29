AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Ordercall makes virtual healthcare coverage with medIQ

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Ordercall, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing B2B startups, has signed MoU with medIQ smart healthcare, Pakistan’s first integrated virtual-care platform, to provide healthcare solutions to Pakistan’s retailers.

Through this partnership, Ordercall customers will have access to virtual care services, including comprehensive Out-Patient Department (OPD) coverage, as well as Health and Life Insurance cash benefits upon achieving strategic targets on the Ordercall App. Retailers will utilize these healthcare packages to secure their families against expensive medical bills and run business operations with complete peace of mind.

A signing ceremony was held to mark the occasion, where Syed Atif Hassan, CEO, Ordercall said: “This partnership is a first in the B2B e-commerce segment and a significant step forward in Ordercall’s mission. We look forward to creating a meaningful impact in retailers’ lives with medIQ and fulfilling their evolving needs for protection and affordable healthcare, all while enriching the nation’s socio-economic performance and progress.”

Sharing her thoughts on this collaboration, Dr. Saira Siddiqui, CEO and Founder of medIQ, commented, “Ordercall is availing flexible payment solutions for health and insurance plans through medIQ, to ensure that the merchants don’t have to deal with unexpected healthcare expenses. We are excited to collaborate with Ordercall for the health and well-being of merchants, creating value for their retailer community. Furthermore, this alliance with Ordercall is in line with our mission to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all.”

This strategic venture is in line with Ordercall's mission to empower Pakistan’s retailers and build a complete B2B retail ecosystem. Ordercall is redefining conventional retail trade by creating synergies with like-minded startups and providing cutting-edge solutions to local store owners.

