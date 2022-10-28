NUST hosts book donation ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Under the Nippon Foundation initiative “Read Japan” that aims at promoting understanding of Japan through donation of Japan-related books written in English, NUST Placement Office (NPO) hosted a book donation ceremony at the university’s main office.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada presented a book donation certificate to Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari. NPO held the ceremony in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan (Pakistan) and the Nippon Foundation.

The Foundation initiated the project in 2008 to promote Japanese culture in friendly countries through donation of books. The books cover topics such as politics, international relations, economics, business, society, culture, literature, arts and history.

The Ambassador appreciated NUST for having developed a knowledge ecosystem that has earned it a respectable niche in the global academia.

