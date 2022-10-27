AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.09%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
GTECH 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.23%)
MLCF 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
OGDC 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.25%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 107.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.39%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,127 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,093 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,485 Decreased By -55 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,206 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India govt 1-5 year bonds ripe for medium-term gains

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 01:00pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds with a one- to five-year tenure are primed for medium-term gains at current levels, a fixed income official at LIC Mutual Fund said.

“The short-end is already at its peak and is unlikely to rise from current levels. The rate hikes and tight liquidity conditions are already discounted, especially at the shorter end,” said Marzban Irani, chief investment officer – debt at LIC Mutual Fund.

“The current levels look attractive especially for the one-year to five-year part and one should lock in funds in these segments.”

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.40%, while the liquid five-year bond yield was at 7.30%, with the spread at 10 basis points (bps).

The spread had turned negative towards the end of September but has since recovered as market participants expect the Reserve Bank to India to reach the terminal interest rate sooner than they did earlier.

The yield on the one-year to four-year bonds were in a range of 6.75% to 7.27%. “Directionally the yields on the shorter end are going to fall and whether we buy at 7.25% or 7.45%, we know these levels are going to head downwards over the medium term. So, the objective is to capture the larger move,” Irani said.

The fund manager said that while the 10-year benchmark yield could rise to 7.60%- or even 7.70%-levels due to supply pressure, the yield had peaked for bonds with up to five-year maturities.

Irani expects the RBI to pause rate hikes after a 35-bps increase in December and the Federal Reserve to take a breather after hiking rates in November and December.

Indian bond yields may open slightly higher ahead of state debt sale

“We do not expect the (Indian) central bank to go for more than one rate hike. Even if it goes for another rate hike after December, bond yields may not react as much as we saw after the September policy.”

The RBI has raised rates by 190 bps since May, to 5.90%, to fight inflation that has stayed above its 2%-6% target for nine straight months through September. The Fed has raised rates by 300 bps since March.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

India govt 1-5 year bonds ripe for medium-term gains

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Oil prices drop on fears China demand may slow

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Read more stories