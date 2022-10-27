AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Turkish trade deficit surges 268% in September

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign trade deficit surged 268.1% year-on-year to $9.60 billion in September, with imports climbing 38.1%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

Imports stood at $32.21 billion, while exports rose 9.2% to $22.61 billion, the data showed.

Under an economic programme unveiled last year, Turkey aims to shift to a current account surplus through stronger exports and low interest rates, despite soaring inflation and a tumbling currency.

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million

Soaring global energy and commodity prices have made that target all but unattainable.

The deficit in the first nine months of the year climbed 156.3% to $83.10 billion, the data showed.

