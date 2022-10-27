AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.09%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.55%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
TRG 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.53%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,128 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 15,093 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,495 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,212 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.4%)
Rouble gains as central bank set to end rate-cutting cycle

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 12:35pm
The Russian rouble climbed in early morning trading on Thursday, a day before the central bank is due to meet for its rate-setting decision.

By 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the US dollar at 61.51, and stood at 61.57 versus the euro, up 0.5% on the previous day’s close.

The currency was also up 0.3% against the Chinese yuan at 8.47.

The Chinese currency has become an increasingly important barometer for Moscow as it tries to accelerate economic ties with Beijing and reduce its reliance on Western currencies.

Despite a month-end tax period that has supported the rouble in recent sessions now winding down, the currency remained on the front foot ahead of the central bank meeting on Friday.

The regulator is expected to hold rates at their current level of 7.5%, according to a Reuters poll, ending months of large rate cuts which have seen borrowing costs slashed from their emergency level of 20%, set days after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the West began imposing sweeping sanctions on Russia.

Rouble edges lower as end of tax payments period approaches

After two weeks of gains that have added more than 10% to the local stock market, Russian stocks advanced slightly on Thursday morning.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,091.1 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 2129.7 points.

“The Russian market is not yet ready for long periods of growth.

Therefore, within a few days any increase runs into profit-taking,“ analysts at the state-owned Otkritie bank said in a research note on Thursday.

Russian rouble

