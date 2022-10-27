AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
Oct 27, 2022
Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted sales tax on supply of goods and service provided to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan within the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The FBR has issued an SRO 1963(I)/2022 here on Wednesday to extend sales tax exemption to the said international agency.

DSSI framework: $172m debt relief pact inked with JICA

Under the new exemption notification, the Federal Government has exempted whole of sales tax payable on goods supplied to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan and services provided to it within Islamabad Capital territory by service providers registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

FBR Sales Tax ICT JICA supply of goods and service FBR exempts tax

