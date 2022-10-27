New social media rules to be finalised within a month: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Wednesday said that the government will finalise new social media rules within a month.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT, which met under the chairmanship of Mir Muhammad Jamali, the minister said that the federal cabinet approved Social Media Rules in 2020. However later, the Islamabad High Court directed the Ministry of IT to revise the rules.

Based on the court’s direction, the government formed a committee to revise the rules. To make changes to the law, the IT Ministry has taken suggestions from domestic and global companies, said the minister.

He assured the committee that the recommendation on Social Media Rules will be presented before the cabinet soon for the approval and further legislation. The committee urged the ministry to take in-confidence all the stakeholders and include their proposals for a better legislation on Social Media Rules.

The officials from the Ministry of IT, while apprising on the cybersecurity policy, said that the ministry has been amending the Personal Data Protection Bill with significant input from social media and tech companies. A Cybersecurity Authority at the national level will be created under the cybersecurity policy, apprised the officials.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) briefed the committee on the steps taken to address the Cybercrime complaints. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) updated the committee on actions taken for the improvement of Cybersecurity and Social Media Rules.

The panel observed failure of concerned departments in the protection of consumers’ personal data, Privacy and respect of Human Right. Members of the Committee expressed serious concern on the rise of cybercrime complaints during the last three 4 years.

PTA informed the committee that it cannot immediately remove objectionable content from social media platforms. The committee was told that social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube are among the most secure platforms, with their data also maintained outside of Pakistan. They said PTA could not do anything unless they (the platforms) deleted the content themselves.

The officials of the PTA further told the committee that the authority could only ask the social media companies to remove immoral or objectionable content but had no direct way of removing the content.

They criticised the process of registration of complaints, shortage of competent staff to handle registered complaints, and shortage of latest equipment for further investigation of the registered complaints. The Committee directed the department to improve the online complaints system and ensure fast follow-up and speedy relief to the complainants.

The members expressed concern on nonstop negative campaigns against public representatives and institutions on social media. The members emphasised on the capacity building of the staff working in the cybercrime wing of FIA.

The chair directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to depute a liaison officer for coordination of members of the Parliament complain with regard to their complaints on cybercrime.

The committee decided to visit the cybercrime wing in the next meeting. The Committee also decided to take up pension issues of the retired employees of PTCL in the next meeting.

It expressed displeasure on the poor networking services of cellular companies and directed to invite them in the next meeting. The committee deferred discussion on IT Park projects and briefing on the measures taken by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication regarding the training of young software engineers/IT Professionals for their effective role in the economic development of the country.

