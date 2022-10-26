AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi bourse falls on poor earnings, volatile oil; Abu Dhabi up

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 07:21pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Saudi Arabian shares ended lower on Wednesday following a slew of disappointing corporate results, with uncertainty around energy markets weighing on investor sentiment.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, were broadly stable moving in and out of negative territory after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week, though supply concerns and a weaker dollar gave support.

Rising stockpiles reinforce fears of a global recession that would further cut demand, weakness in which has also been apparent in softer Chinese crude import data.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia declined 1.5%, dragged down by a 4% fall in Retal Urban Development Co despite the company reporting a higher quarterly profit.

Yanbu Petrochemicals Company slid 4.6% as the petrochemical firm swung to a quarterly loss.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco lost 1.8% and the Saudi energy index was down 1.8%.

Most Gulf markets retreat on falling oil prices

In Qatar, the index retreated 1.6%, extending losses for a third session, as most of the stocks were in negative territory including Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan, which tumbled 6.7%.

The bank reported a more than 20% drop in nine-month net profit at 1.36 billion Qatari riyals ($373.63 million).

Elsewhere, petrochemical maker Industries Qatar dropped 2.1%, ahead of its earnings announcement.

The Qatari market continued to decline under the effect of uncertainty in natural gas markets as well as lower returns in the banking sector, said Daniel Takieddine, chief executive of MENA BDSwiss.

“The market could also be affected by the more cautious atmosphere globally.”

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.9% lower, hit by a 1.6% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 1.5% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

The Abu Dhabi index added 0.3%, snapping three sessions of losses, helped by a 1.1% rise in conglomerate International Holding Co.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.8%, extending gains for a second sessions.

Egypt aims to give income tax breaks to companies that can reach up to 55% for some, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday.

Shares in Sixth of October Development and Investment Co (SODIC), which is not part of the index, leapt 5.7% following a strong rise in nine-month earnings.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 1.5% to 11,799
 ABU DHABI        up 0.3% to 10,088
 DUBAI            lost 0.9% to 3,346
 QATAR            dropped 1.6% to 12,208
 EGYPT            rose 0.8% to 10,553
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.1% to 1,860
 OMAN             down 0.2% to 4,403
 KUWAIT           was flat at 8,103
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf shares market

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi bourse falls on poor earnings, volatile oil; Abu Dhabi up

Rupee falls 0.43% against US dollar as political temperature rises

KSE-100 plunges 1.54% as political noise dents sentiment

Pharma firms to resume production of paracetamol after meeting with Dar: Ministry of Finance

Arshad Sharif death: PM Shehbaz bashes Imran Khan for ‘petty politics’

SC turns down govt request to stop PTI’s long march

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

UAE’s central bank pilots central bank digital currencies transactions

Pakistan gets offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Twitter shares drift towards Musk’s offer price as deadline looms

UK’s crunch budget plan postponed till Nov 17: PM’s office

Read more stories