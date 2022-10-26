AGL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.32%)
AVN 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.77%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 81.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.3%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.06%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.65%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.78%)
MLCF 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
OGDC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.25%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.55%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.17%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.99%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.3%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.96%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.43%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.14%)
BR100 4,138 Decreased By -76.1 (-1.81%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -512.6 (-3.27%)
KSE100 41,547 Decreased By -642.8 (-1.52%)
KSE30 15,287 Decreased By -250.4 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cocoa to retest support at $2,280

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 01:44pm
SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa is expected to retest a support at $2,280 per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards $2,246-$2,267 range.

The contract is riding on a wave (c), which has travelled below its 100% projection level of $2,294.

Chances are it may extend into $2,224-$2,251 range.

The weak bounce triggered by the support of $2,280 on Tuesday looks negligible. After this small incident, bears could be more confident in breaking the support and falling towards $2,267.

NY cocoa may fall into $2,280-$2,294 range

A break above $2,294 may lead to a gain into $2,309-$2,321 range.

Coffee Cocoa

NY cocoa to retest support at $2,280

