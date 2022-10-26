AGL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.32%)
AVN 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.77%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.3%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.06%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.65%)
GGL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.51%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.78%)
MLCF 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
OGDC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.25%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.55%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.17%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.99%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.3%)
TPL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.88%)
TPLP 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-7.3%)
TREET 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.78%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-5.34%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.49%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.1 (-1.83%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -508.2 (-3.24%)
KSE100 41,545 Decreased By -645.3 (-1.53%)
KSE30 15,284 Decreased By -252.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil edges lower as rally in rival oils eases

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 11:56am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Wednesday as a rally in rival oils eased, while concern of sluggish exports remain amid high stock.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.07% to 4,124 ringgit ($872.99) per tonne by midday break.

“We’re following external markets rather closely at the moment, so when Dalian, CBOT and crude oil take a breather, we’ll follow to take profits,” a trader in Kuala Lumpur said. Dalian’s most active soyoil contract posted a 0.52% gain, while its palm oil contract rose 0.56%.

Earlier in the day, the contracts rose by as much as 1.05% and 2.07%, respectively. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.22%.

Oil prices eased on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, but losses were capped by supply worries.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil hits 8-week high, but profit-taking limits gains

“Fundamentally we’re looking at high stock level, better production and moderate exports,” the trader added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 fell 3.5%, compared with shipments on Sept. 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday, while Societe Generale de Surveillance reported on Wednesday exports eased 0.6%.

Meanwhile, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said palm oil products exports in Oct. 1-25 rose 6.6%.

Palm oil may retest a support of 4,114 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards 4,001-4,071 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil edges lower as rally in rival oils eases

Intra-day update: rupee registers fall against US dollar

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion as economy cools

28 dead in Bangladesh cyclone, millions without power

India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps on another fine

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million

Ireland stun England for famous win at T20 World Cup

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Read more stories