Government decides to form judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to form a judicial commission for holding a thorough probe into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif to determine the facts of the tragic incident.

A day after the tragic incident, the prime minister, in a tweet, said that “I have decided to form a Judicial Commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in order to determine the facts of the tragic incident in a transparent & conclusive manner”.

