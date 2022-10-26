France wants to promote bilateral trade in various fields

LAHORE: Expressing gratitude to the government of France for supporting Pakistan regarding GSP Plus status, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said on Tuesday that there exists immense opportunities for France to invest in Pakistan in many sectors including agriculture and livestock.

While talking to Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey, the Governor expressed the hope that France will continue to support Pakistan on GSP plus status. Issues of mutual interest and promotion of bilateral trade were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, French Ambassador said that France wants to further promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022