60 cartons of cigarettes seized in raid on Jhelum godown

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: Upon receipt of credible information, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Squad of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi visited a godown in Jhelum and seized 60 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes on account of non-production of documents.

The seized cigarettes were of local brands and the cartons contained 0.6 million sticks. The raid involved revenue of Rs1.26 million in FED and Sales Tax. Further investigation in the matter is under way.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad commended the timely action by RTO Rawalpindi, and emphasized the need for maintaining strict vigilance against tax evasion in tobacco sector. The Chairman underlined that FBR is committed to control tax evasion and has undertaken various administrative measures in this regard.

“Tax evasion is an illegal activity and the tax evaders will be subjected to criminal charges and substantial penalties to ensure that due taxes are rightfully deposited in the national exchequer for growth of national economy,” stated the chairman.

