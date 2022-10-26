AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Oct 26, 2022
Biden warns Russia any nuclear attack would be 'incredibly serious mistake'

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2022 12:08am
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned Russia on Tuesday against using a nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine, saying such an escalation would be a grave error.

Asked by reporters whether he thinks Russia is preparing a dirty bomb attack that it would then blame on Ukraine, Biden said: "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon."

Russia said this week that Ukraine could use a so-called dirty bomb on its own territory.

Biden says Putin’s nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuban Missile Crisis

A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which get disseminated in an explosion.

The US and its allies suspect Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Biden said Tuesday, "I'm not guaranteeing that it's a false flag operation yet. We don't know."

