Solar eclipse to be partly visible in Pakistan today

  • Will be at its peak at 17:01 PST in Karachi
BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2022 12:35pm
The Meteorological Department has said that the second partial solar eclipse of this year will be “partially visible” in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, and casts its shadow down onto our planet.

“The partial eclipse begins at 13:58 PST and ends at 18:02 PST with the greatest eclipse occurring at 16:00 PST,” the Met department said in a statement.

Solar eclipse on 25th

It said that the eclipse would be visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia.

Sharing timings, the department said that the phenomenon will be at its peak at 17:01 PST in Karachi,16:50 PST in Islamabad, 16:54 PST in Lahore, 16:49 PST in Peshawar and 16:53 PST in Quetta.

Pakistan Solar eclipse

