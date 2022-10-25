AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Money Market CISs: SECP allows cumulative exposure

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: In order to broaden the scope of investment avenues for Open-End Money Market Collective Investment Schemes (CISs), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed the Money Market CISs to take exposure in short term corporate Sukuk along with commercial papers.

In this connection, the SECP has issued circular number 11 of 2022 here on Monday.

However, the cumulative exposure of Money Market CISs in commercial papers and/or short term Sukuk is capped at 20 percent of net assets of the CIS to mitigate the risk of Money Market CISs.

SECP introduces concept of digital AMCs

Furthermore, the existing money market CISs have been allowed a period of three months, starting from the date of publication of the said Circular, to ensure compliance with the aforesaid requirement.

This reflects SECP’s continued commitment to provide a conducive environment to the country’s financial sector. Circular 11 can be accessed at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/circular-no-11-of-2022-categorization-of-open-end-money-market-collective-investment-schemes-ciss/.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP sukuk Money Market CISs Pakistan financial sector

Comments

1000 characters

Money Market CISs: SECP allows cumulative exposure

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Zero-rated industries: MoF clueless about how to fund concessional power

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

No bar on Imran Khan to contest by-poll on 30th: IHC

Read more stories