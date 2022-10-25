Punjab Speaker suspends 18 PML-N MPAs’ membership

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Sabatin Khan on Monday suspended the membership of 18 members of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. The Speaker banned the entry of these members for 15 consecutive sittings of the session.

The members whose entry were banned by the speaker include Mian Abdul Rauf, Samiullah Khan, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Azma Bukhari, Saba Sadiq, Rahila Khadim Hussain, Rabia Nusrat, Rabia Farooqui, Zaib un Nisa Awan, Zeeshan Rafiq, Kanwal Liaquat Advocate, Gulnaz Princess, Nafisa Amin, Muhammad Afzal, Adil Bakhsh, Sadia Nadeem, Rahat Afza and Sumbal Malik Hussain.

These members are accused of creating unrest in the Punjab Assembly’s meeting held on Saturday when former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was submitting a resolution against the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Assembly Secretariat also issued a formal notification of the suspension of membership of these members.

Earlier, the session started two and a half hours late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan. Speaker Mohammad Sabtain Khan while expressing his views on the martyrdom of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif said that “today is the darkest day for journalism in the history of the country. Arshad Sharif was a fearless journalist.” He also said “media is our eyes and ears. We express our solidarity with the media on the sad tragedy. Arshad Sharif spoke the truth without caring about his life.”

Meanwhile, members of the Press Gallery Committee of the Punjab Assembly protested against the killing of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. Journalists demand a high-level investigation on Arshad Sharif’s murder.

