Early diagnosis of cancer can help control disease: minister

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that early diagnosis of cancer can help overcome the disease.

Speaking at breast cancer awareness seminar, Dr Yasmin Rashid said: “I am not participating in the seminar as a health minister but as a breast cancer survivor. Two years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Imran Khan was the prime minister when I told him about my illness along with Faisal Sultan. Imran Khan said that you will continue to perform your duties, so I said yes. I was lucky that the disease was diagnosed early.”

She said that it is very easy to control any disease through early diagnosis. Only early diagnosis of cancer can save a person from this dangerous disease.

She said the Mother and Child Block with 550 beds in Gangaram Hospital is going to be opened for the public very soon.

“My heart beats in Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Four new units are also being established in Mother and Child Block,” she said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, former vice chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Professor Shamsa, Professor Manaza, Professor Andalib, Professor Hurriat, Professor Kamran Khalid, Professor Imran Aslam and a large number of female students including faculty members participated.

