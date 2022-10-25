AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 232,389 tonnes of cargo comprising 132,282 tonnes of import cargo and 100,107 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 132,282 comprised, 114,635 tonnes of containerized cargo, 11,108 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 6,539 tonnes of Urea.

The total export of 100,107 comprised, 75,357 tonnes of containerized cargo, 50 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 19,500 tonnes of Talc Lumps & 5,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7138 containers comprising of 3000 containers import and 4138 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 934 of 20’s and 845 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 188 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1257 of 20’s and 761 of 40’s loaded containers while 223 of 20’s and 568 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There are 10 ships, namely Clemens Schulte, Esl Kabir, Dalian, Amity, Cosco Hamburg, Ning Yue Hai, Marlin Hestia, Teera Bhum, Apl Southampton and Tarlan have berth at Karachi port.

As much as 10 ships namely, Hy Glory, Uhl Fame, MT Sargodha, Aal Dalian, Esl Kabir, Yu Long Ling, Skarven, Dalian, Clemens Schulte and Cosco Hamburg have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship ‘APL Newyork’ left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, Calypso Gas and Ullswater are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 116,836 tonnes, comprising 74,880 tonnes imports cargo and 41,956 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,052` Containers (715 TEUs Imports and 2,337 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Doha, IVS Bosch Hoek and Clemens Schulte & 03 more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Adonis and DM Dragon carrying LNG, Coal, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at EETL, PIBT, QICT and EVTL on Monday, 24th Oct- 2022.

