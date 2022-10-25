Javed Latif optimistic long march will be called off

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Javed Latif on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s next long march will meet the same fate as when he had to call off the protest on his disqualification ordered by the ECP.

While talking to the media, he said Imran Khan used the provincial resources and still could not gather people. He said Khan was “a certified thief”.

He further said Imran Khan failed to pull the crowd despite cleared routes and minimal restrictions.

The minister said the PTI would have disintegrated if not provided facilitation by the provincial government; adding, the efforts to disintegrate Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) would never succeed.

Imran Khan should be jailed for destroying the country’s economy, he said.

He further urged that the decisions of other cases including money laundering case against Imran should be announced.

He lamented that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on weak grounds.

